Choctaw Nation gears up for Labor Day Weekend Festival

TUSKAHOMA, Okla. – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is preparing for their annual Labor Day Weekend Festival.

The five-day festival is filled with art, music, sports, and even a carnival.

Every day is free and open to the public.

“We’d like to invite everyone to come out and share in our culture,” said Sue Folsom, Executive Director of the Choctaw Nation Cultural Services Department.

The festival kicks off on Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Miss Choctaw Nation Pageant.

Friday night has a very special guest.

Trace Adkins will be performing at 9 p.m. at the Amphitheater.

The festival theme this year is “Make a Difference in a Child’s Life by Living Out the Chahta Spirit.”

“We want to recognize our youth and encourage them,” Folsom said. “The festival gives us a chance to make them aware of their heritage, to learn from their elders.”

The carnival runs Thursday-Sunday to midnight and Monday to 3 p.m.

To see the full schedule, get directions, or see camping information, click here.