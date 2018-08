× Dog shot by officer in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer shot a dog that charged at him while he was responding to another call in NW OKC.

The officer was responding to a burglary report at 94th and N. Military when the homeowner’s dog came towards him.

The officer then shot the dog.

The dog is on the way to the hospital and is alive.

OKCPD is now investigating the situation.

We will keep you updated.