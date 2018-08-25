John McCain, Senator and veteran, has died

ARIZONA – John McCain, Senator, veteran, Presidential candidate, and father has died at the age of 81.

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

The McCain family released a statement yesterday that the Senator decided to quit seeking treatment for his brain cancer.

John Sydney McCain III was a Captain in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was captured and became a prisoner of war.

Upon his release and return to the United States, McCain entered the world of politics.

He served two terms in the House of Representatives.

He then was elected and re-elected to the Senate five times.

The Senator ran against Barack Obama in 2008.

He discontinued treatment for his brain cancer yesterday and passed away in his Arizona home Saturday, August 25.

President Trump has tweeted his condolences for the family.