KTEN: Voters in Pontotoc County can get a free ride to the polls

Voters in Pontotoc County can get a free ride to the polls

“We want everyone to vote,” said former State Sen. Billie Jean Floyd. “Your vote is your voice; you can’t complain if you don’t vote.”

She told KTEN the inspiration for this program has its roots several decades ago.

“Back in the 80s, the 70s and the 60s, it was very common to offer a ride to the poll because many people didn’t drive,” Floyd said.

The organization hopes to be back for the November elections if everything goes smoothly on Tuesday.

“Speak. Speak. It’s what makes our government, makes the U.S.A. work as it should,” Floyd said, according to KTEN.

Voters can receive a ride to and from their voting station from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pontotoc county residents can call 580-235-5672 or 405-712-4604 to request the free service.