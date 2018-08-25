Metro man says a group of women vandalized his SUV, ran him over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Robert Frick says it happened in broad daylight.

“I looked out our patio door and seen somebody was smashing our vehicle," said Frick, who lives near I-240 and Walker. He rushed outside and confronted the three women. He says one of them smashed out the windows on his SUV.

“The lady, she kind of looked at me with like a terrified look on her face because she didn’t see me coming and she just slammed on the gas and I rolled and the back tire over my knee.”

The women sped off and Frick was left in the street.

“The front windshield’s caved in. The back windshield’s completely missing, and the passenger’s side window is completely missing," said Frick.

His wife took him to the hospital where he was given morphine. He has since been released but has injuries to his leg and arms.

“I really don’t know what to think, actually," said Robin Temple. "These people just come to your vehicle and it’s not the fact of really, property can be fixed. But the fact is though, he got injured. What if he got killed?”

Frick says he doesn't know the women and another vehicle in his apartment complex was also vandalized.

"I think that they were going for somebody else and they got the wrong person," said Frick, who's filed a police report.

Investigators will be looking into security footage from the complex.