× Miracle mom celebrated at CycleBar fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY – The workout Saturday at CycleBar in Classen Curve was about so much more than getting in shape.

It’s a celebration of the will to live and the drive to overcome.

“I can’t fail, no. There have been so many challenges this year,” said Adrianne Ayers.

Ayers, a 40 year old single mother of three, went to the hospital in February with the flu.

She discovered she also had pneumonia and strep and the combination had dire consequences, literally shutting her body down.

“At one point in time they suspected I’d need a double kidney and lung transplant,” said Ayers.

She was taken to the ICU at Integris Baptist Medical Center where she was put on a machine that basically ran her heart and lungs for her.

She was on the machine for 119 days.

A typical patient is usually on it no more than 2 weeks.

Right now, she holds the record.

“So she was way outside of the norm. All of her organ systems had failed, heart, lungs, liver, kidney, everything,” said Dr. Michael Harper with Integris Advanced Cardiac Care.

Ayers was sedated and unconscious and didn’t wake up until two months later in April.

“I had no idea what had happened to me or to the extent that it had happened for a while. I’m still trying to process everything,” said Ayers.

Ayers pulled through and was released from the hospital in July.

She is still on oxygen and is receiving outpatient physical therapy.

Saturday, she was surrounded by nurses and support staff from Integris that she calls “family.”

“Ok, you want to see super human, amazing, right here, every one of them,” said Ayers.

Ayers is not their patient any more.

But they’re still involved in her recovery, holding the fundraiser to help her pay her extensive medical bills.

“Even though I’m not in their day to day life, I’m not in their hospital bed under their care, they still care. They still support and they still love,” said Ayers.

“She became kind of a part of life in the ICU where we took care of her. That’s evidenced by all the people that are here to support her today,” said Dr. Harper.

Dr. Harper says Ayers will to live inspired the staff and made a huge impact on them.

“To see her here and looking over there at me smiling and happy and with her family, I mean that’s, I mean we live for that,” said Dr. Harper.

Ayers is also a nurse herself and says her goal is to fully recover and to be able to go back to work caring for others.

A gofundme has been set up to help with her medical expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/miracle-for-adrianne