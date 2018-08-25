Police investigating fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night in Oklahoma City.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party near NW 13th and May Ave. just before midnight.

According to police, a single male victim was killed, and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Both lanes of May Avenue in the area have been closed until investigators can reduce the scene down further.

Police tell News 4 that several people who were present, including minors, are being interviewed by homicide detectives.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

No suspect description has been released at this time.