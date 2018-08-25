× Shaq coming to Tulsa, but probably not for the reason you think

TULSA, Okla. – Shaquille O’Neal is known for his time as an LA Laker, but did you know he’s also a DJ?

“A lot of people think I am just a celebrity DJ, but I’ve been DJing since I was 14 years old, through my LSU days, and even back when I was in the NBA,” O’Neal says. “Over the years my musical influences may have changed, but one thing has always stayed consistent – it’s all about FUN and making people dance.”

DJ Diesel is his name and this is his first-ever DJ tour.

He will be performing at the River Spirit Casino on September 7.

The show starts at 9 p.m. in the grand ballroom.

You must be 21 to enter, and you can buy tickets here.