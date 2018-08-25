Tishomingo business owner arrested for lewd acts with a child

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A Tishomingo man was arrested Wednesday after he was caught trying to meet up with what he thought was a 14-year-old.

Investigators put together an undercover child exploitation investigation and that’s where they found Samuel Ritchie, 59.

Investigators posed as a 14-year-old girl on the social media app KiK, and they say Ritchie attempted to start a relationship.

Canadian County officials arrested Ritchie in Mustang where he thought he was meeting up with the 14-year-old.

Investigators told KTEN Ritchie admitted to sending inappropriate pictures to the person posing as that 14-year-old victim.

“I don’t know if there’s anything sicker than a 59-year-old man sending penis pics to a 14-year-old girl, and then trying to hook up with her for sex,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said in a written statement.

Johnston County Sheriff John Smith told KTEN his department is aware of the arrest and and they will also investigate.

Ritchie was co-owner of the Boomarang Diner in Tishomingo.

Samuel Ritchie’s wife Debbie told KTEN she is understandably upset, adding that her husband no longer has anything to do with the operation of the restaurant.

Boomarang Diners confirmed that the company “will no longer have a relationship” with Samuel Ritchie “in any way, shape or form.”

The company also voiced its support for Debbie Ritchie.

“It would be a travesty if after this unimaginable betrayal her livelihood was jeopardized,” Boomarang Diners said in a written statement. “We hope the community will join us in rallying behind her and the Boomarang staff in Tishomingo during this difficult time.”

Samuel Ritchie remained in jail on Friday; his bond was set at $50,000.