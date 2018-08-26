× 9-month-old boy sustains burn injuries; mother arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have released new details after a child was taken to the hospital with “visible injuries” that were “consistent with child abuse.”

On August 19, at around 12:18 a.m., police responded to a northwest Oklahoma City hospital in reference to a 9-month-old boy who had burns on his hands and feet.

According to an affidavit, the burns were bad enough “to cause most of the skin to come completely off or come loose from from the victim’s body.”

When police interviewed the child’s mother, 25-year-old Taniqua Mason, she said the boy’s father, Duke Spencer, was the only caretaker for the boy while she was at work at all day. She says there were no burns on her son when she left for work on August 18.

Spencer told Mason their one-year-old daughter pushed a pot of hot water off the kitchen counter and down onto the boy where he was crawling on the floor.

Mason said she was going to call police but Spencer told her not to and that the burns were minor enough to be treated at home.

Police say there were no burns from splattered or splashed water on the boy.

Around 10:44 p.m. on August 18, Mason called 911 when the boy seemed to be having a seizure – more than six hours after she saw the boy’s burns.

She said Spencer told her to lie to police about the incident and his whereabouts.

Police say Spencer has a $40,000 felony warrant for failure to appear at a court hearing in reference to a child abuse case involving him allegedly breaking 13 bones in a victim’s body, including a skull fracture, in January 2018.

He got a ride to the hospital on August 18, but left on foot when he saw police respond. He was not located.

According to a probable cause affidavit, DHS documents say Mason was told to keep her children away from Spencer.

She told police she thought he seemed like a different man.

According to an affidavit, Mason was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on enabling child abuse and omission to provide for a child.