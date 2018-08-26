Activists rally at Oklahoma State Capitol for untested rape kits, women’s equality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - With thousands of untested rape kits across the state still not tested, activists rallied at the capital Sunday with a new list of demands for the governor and state representatives in hopes of changing that.

In honor of Women's Equality Day, sexual assault survivors and community leaders are hoping their voices are heard for something they say is long overdue.

“The Governor could declare a state of emergency,’ said Brenda Golden, an activist. “She could tap Rainy Day Funds to pay for it. Not all rape kits have to go to the OSBI. Let's tap some outside other agencies that are competent to do these rape kits instead of waiting to go to the OSBI.”

These are a few of the new demands Golden and other activists are hoping Governor Fallin takes into consideration for the thousands of untested rape kits in Oklahoma.

Golden says she was raped in 2001, but never reported it.

Now, she's stepping up to stop it so no one has to go through what she says she did.

“When nothing is done and you've reported it and a rape kit sits on a shelf somewhere then other women say well, what’s the use,” said Golden. “Why would I even try to report it because like I said in my case, I blamed myself. The longer that these rape kits go untested, the material degrades. The amount of time that's left that they're sitting, is the amount of time that memories start losing details.”

She says the solution is for the task force to stop wasting time having meetings and be proactive in fixing the problem.

“It is my personal opinion that the task force is making a bureaucracy of how to approach these untested rape kits,” said Golden.

She says she won't stay silent.

“I just pray that my daughters and grandchildren don't also become a victim to that,” said Golden.

There's no mandate to test these kits at this point.

The task force is still developing ideas on how to best proceed.