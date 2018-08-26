Authorities looking for man who allegedly attacked woman in McIntosh County

–MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in McIntosh County have released a sketch of a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman.

On August 23, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home invasion on Texanna Road, east of Highway 69.

During this time, officials say a woman was “within the residence when an unknown male emerged from a closet and began attacking her.”

The man did sustain injuries as the woman fought him off, including numerous scratch marks and a bite mark on the right side of his face.

The victim is OK and was able to fight off the suspect, who then fled on foot before law enforcement arrived.

The man is described as a white male with blond/brown hair, around 24 years of age, approximately 5’9″, and weighs around 120 pounds.

A sketch of the suspect was released and several agencies are investigating.

If you have any information, call the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department at 918-689-2526.