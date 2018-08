SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A family who had just moved to Oklahoma lost their home in a fire over the weekend.

FOX 23 reports four people were sleeping when the fire started at the Sand Springs home.

All four people and their dog were able to get out safely.

The family said they had just moved to Sand Springs from North Carolina.

Fire crews say the home is a total loss. It is unknown what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family.