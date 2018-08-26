‘Mass shooting’ reported at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Flo. – A shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida, according to CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers, Twitter page.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department called it a “mass shooting” in a tweet—”Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting”

“There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. We will update as more information becomes available,” according to the CompLexity tweet.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office says there are multiple fatalities along with many others being transported to the hospital for injuries.

Officials say one suspect is dead at the scene. It is unknown if there is a second suspect.

This is a developing story.