New Chickasaw Nation facilities open in Oklahoma City 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Chickasaw Nation has opened two new facilities in Oklahoma City.

The Chickasaw Nation Community Center and Chickasaw Senior Center were dedicated to serve the area’s Chickasaw citizens and community members.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby says the new facilities are a direct result of a growing Chickasaw presence in the Oklahoma City metro area.

“This is an important milestone for the Chickasaw Nation and for Oklahoma City. It marks the first time we have built these types of facilities outside of the Chickasaw Nation jurisdictional boundary and is another step in our journey to better serve all Chickasaws regardless of where they live,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “There is a large population of Chickasaws in the Oklahoma City area, so it is important you have a place to gather. We know there has been a need for a location such as this for Chickasaws in Oklahoma City because we have been listening.”

The new facilities offer expanded programs and services to those who live outside the tribal geographic boundaries.

“The mission of the Chickasaw Nation is to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people and that mission is true wherever a Chickasaw lives,” said. Gov. Anoatubby.

The Oklahoma City Chickasaw Community Center includes a catering kitchen for large events and a family-style kitchen for smaller gatherings. Additional spaces include restrooms, an office, storage, a meeting room and a large patio area directly off the lobby.

The Chicksaw Nation Oklahoma City Senior Center will serve as a central location for senior services for metro-area Chickasaws and Native American elders, such as a senior nutrition program. Social activities, cultural classes, Chickasaw language classes and elder wellness programs are expected to be offered.

The facilities are located at 4001 NW 39th St. in Oklahoma City.

For more information about the community center, call 405-767-8937; for more information about the Chickasaw Elder’s Program, call 580-795-9790.