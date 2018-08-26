× Officials: Man who walked away from Tulsa Transitional Center in July still missing

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center back in July.

On July 19, officials say Donald C. Jones walked away from the center while serving time for Lincoln County sentences on possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones, also known as Donald C. McMahan, is described as a white male, about 5’9″, weighs approximately 147 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.