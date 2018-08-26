Study ranks Oklahoma as 10th worst state for women’s equality

OKLAHOMA CITY – A study has ranked Oklahoma as the 10th worst state for women’s equality.

Earlier this week, WalletHub released its ‘2018’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality.’

WalletHub says they compared the 50 states across 16 key metrics in order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society.

The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Top 10 best states for women’s equality: 

  1. New York
  2. Minnesota
  3. Maine
  4. Nevada
  5. Hawaii
  6. Delaware
  7. Alaska
  8. North Dakota
  9. Washington
  10. New Mexico

Top 10 worst states for women’s equality:

  1. Utah
  2. Idaho
  3. Texas
  4. Arizona
  5. Virginia
  6. South Carolina
  7. Louisiana
  8. Arkansas
  9. Florida
  10. Oklahoma

Women’s equality in Oklahoma (1= best; 25= average)

  • 36th – Earnings gap
  • 20th – Executive positions gap
  • 31st – Work hours gap
  • 36th – Minimum-wage workers gap
  • 47th – Unemployment rate gap
  • 20th – Entrepreneurship rate gap
  • 37th – political representation gap