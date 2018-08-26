× Suspect who allegedly shot OHP trooper in Woodward taken into custody

WOODWARD, Okla. – A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was shot following a traffic stop.

OHP says during the early morning hours on Sunday, the trooper, who was on routine patrol, initiated a traffic stop for a potential seat belt violation near 34th and Oklahoma in Woodward.

Officials say the driver initially failed to yield and then entered the parking lot of a hotel on Highway 183.

After stopping, the driver “engaged the trooper in gunfire and the trooper responded.”

The driver fled the scene in his vehicle to a residence in Woodward with the trooper in pursuit.

The OHP Tactical Team was engaged and attempted contact with the suspect who was believed to be barricaded inside the home.

After investigating, it was discovered that suspect had fled the residence, however, authorities say the suspect was taken into custody around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

The trooper was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown at this time.