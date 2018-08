OKLAHOMA CITY – The Turner Turnpike westbound to southbound in I-35 in Oklahoma City will have numerous overnight closures this week due to construction on I-35.

The exit ramp to I-35 will close Sunday, August 26, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Monday through Wednesday, August 27-29, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews will detour traffic to Sooner Road for access to I-35.

Officials advise drivers to make alternate travel plans.