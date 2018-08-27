15-year-old arrested on first-degree murder complaint after shooting at teen night club

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

On August 24, just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a teen night club called Next Level, near NW 13th and May Ave.

When police arrived, they found the body of Traviontie Johnson, who appeared to have been shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, officials determined Johnson and Shakur Greer “became involved in an altercation.”

During the incident, police say Greer allegedly shot Johnson and then fled the scene.

On August 25, Greer was arrested at a residence in southeast Oklahoma City in connection to Johnson’s murder.

He was taken to the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.