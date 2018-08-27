29-year-old Oklahoma man drowns in Fort Gibson Lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a man drowned in Fort Gibson Lake over the weekend.

It happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. in Fort Gibson Lake at Cherokee Landing in Sequoyah State Park, approximately five miles west of Hulbert, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Robert Golden was attempting to swim across the cove and went down about half way across.

Those near Golden brought him to shore and began CPR until emergency crews arrived, however, he was pronounced dead at the hospital around 6:10 p.m.