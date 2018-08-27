Betty Shelby to teach class on “surviving the aftermath” of officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. – Former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby will be teaching a class on “surviving the aftermath” of officer-involved shootings next week.

In 2016, Shelby was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Terence Crutcher.

A jury found her not guilty of manslaughter in 2017. She resigned from the Tulsa Police Department after being acquitted and joined the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tulsa World reports that next week at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, she will teach a class, titled “Surviving the Aftermath of a Critical Incident,” about “many of the legal, financial, physical, and emotional challenges” that may happen after an officer shoots someone.

Courses certified by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training are often hosted, according to Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, since the agency has a large training space.