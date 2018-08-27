Betty Shelby to teach class on “surviving the aftermath” of officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. – Former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby will be teaching a class on “surviving the aftermath” of officer-involved shootings next week.
In 2016, Shelby was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Terence Crutcher.
A jury found her not guilty of manslaughter in 2017. She resigned from the Tulsa Police Department after being acquitted and joined the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tulsa World reports that next week at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, she will teach a class, titled “Surviving the Aftermath of a Critical Incident,” about “many of the legal, financial, physical, and emotional challenges” that may happen after an officer shoots someone.
Courses certified by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training are often hosted, according to Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, since the agency has a large training space.
“In this particular instance, she or somebody else (on her behalf) reached out (to us),” Regalado said. “And we agreed, and we certainly welcome it.”
Leader of We the People Oklahoma, Marq Lewis, “urged the sheriff’s office to replace the course with de-escalation training,” reports the Tulsa World.
“We applaud TCSO for giving officers a class to address their own mental health from an obviously stressful job, but we do not believe Betty Shelby is the right person to teach that course,” Lewis said.
An attorney for Shelby, Scott Wood, says the class “has nothing to do with the specifics of the Crutcher shooting.”
“The class is instruction to officers on how to plan, fiscally and mentally, for a critical incident similar to the one she was involved in in September 2016,” Wood said. “Betty will receive no compensation for the class. Betty is, continues to be, and will always be a faithful public servant.”
According to the Tulsa World, the free CLEET-accredited course is four hours and will count toward two hours of mental-health training.