Eastbound I-240 closed near May Ave. due to debris from accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route following a wreck on a busy interstate.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a wreck along the westbound lanes of I-240, just west of May Ave.

Troopers say a wreck involving a semi-truck on the westbound side caused debris to block the eastbound lanes of I-240.

OKC: I240 Eastbound between May and I44 Junction left lane blocked due to debris – KM — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) August 27, 2018

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and expect delays.

