Gov. Fallin orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor John McCain

OKLAHOMA CITY – After the passing of Sen. John McCain from a battle with brain cancer, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff in his honor.

On Monday, Fallin directed all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to fly at half-staff to honor McCain’s life.

“John McCain never wavered in his devotion to our country, and was a man of great courage and conviction. He indeed was an American hero. He spoke the truth no matter the cost, and will be remembered for his sound judgment, strength of character and fair-mindedness. During his tenure on Capitol Hill, he defended democracy and freedom, and was known as a maverick. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his family and friends.”

The flags will remain at half-staff through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4

McCain, 81, died one day after discontinuing treatment for brain cancer.