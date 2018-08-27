Juror in pending murder trial arrested after violating judge’s direction on media, case details

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A judge had a potential murder trial juror arrested Monday after he said he searched for details of the case during his lunch break, in violation of her order.

William G. Lukos, 56, was arrested by Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of contempt of court.

According to sources familiar with the courtroom events, Lukos told Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong he had looked up information about the Bert Franklin murder and murder-for-hire case while at lunch. A source told News 4 Lukos was one of four possible juror alternates and, during questioning, was asked if he knew details of the case and said he had looked it up.

Truong had directed jurors to not read or watch any news, the source said. Lukos' bond was set at $10,000.

Franklin, a former Tulsa dentist, is charged with the 2016 killing of his girlfriend's 19-month-old son, Lincoln Lewis.

The day the murder trial was scheduled to start last year, prosecutors charged Franklin with trying to hire a hit-man - while he was incarcerated in the Oklahoma County Jail - to kill the boy's mother, his ex-girlfriend, Roxanne Randall.

The 12-person jury and two alternates have been seated for Franklin's trial. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday morning.