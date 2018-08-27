Mother: 6-year-old boy severely beaten for standing up to bullies

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A 6-year-old Washington boy is recovering from serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of bullies.

“It’s been hell,” Dana English told KOMO. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. I can’t do anything. I can’t even leave his side.”

English says her 6-year-old son, Carter, was attacked by a group of kids at their apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. Carter says it all started when he confronted the group for bullying his friend.

“They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter said. “I just told them to stop, and then they did it to me.”

Family members say the bullies beat Carter with rocks and sticks, and even rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm, lacerated eye and several cuts and bruises across his face.

He had surgery on his eye, and may need surgery on his arm.

Police in Olympia say they have identified a 5-year-old who they believe started the attack, and social services are now involved in the case. Officials say due to the age of the offenders, the case will not result in criminal charges.