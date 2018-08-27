Norman Film Festival set to return in September

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Film Foundation announced their annual film festival will return in September.

The Norman Film Festival, an annual event which brings international, local, and regional films to Norman, with industry panel discussions, hands-on workshops and tech demonstrations, will be held Saturday, September 15.

The festival is held in 10 venues across a six-block area of downtown Main Street.

It will screen 14 feature films and more than 100 short films during the all-day event.

Event officials say this will offer opportunities for filmmakers and film lovers to gather, discuss, and develop projects in a fun and comfortable atmosphere.

The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

