Oklahoma corn maze honors legendary astronaut with new design

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A corn maze that has become an Oklahoma tradition around autumn is now honoring a legendary Oklahoman.

P Bar Farms announced that it is honoring Oklahoma astronaut Thomas P. Stafford with their latest corn maze design. This year’s corn maze design spans across 10 acres with over 3.5 miles of twists and turns, and will include questions where you can test your space knowledge.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate General Stafford’s birthday this September, but also the museum’s 25th anniversary this year. Opening day for the P Bar Farms Corn Maze will be the same day as our Wings over Weatherford (WOW) event on September 15th as well!” Staffiord Air and Space Museum Assistant Director Chaney Larsen exclaimed.

During ‘Wings over Weatherford,’ attendees will be able to purchase flights on many historic aircraft and can fly over the corn maze. They will also have the chance to buy an admission package for both ‘Wings over Weatherford’ and the corn maze.

‘Wings over Weatherford’ will be held at the Stafford Air and Space Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 15, and P Bar Farms will be open until 6 p.m.