Oklahoma illusionist moving on to live shows on ‘America’s Got Talent’

NORMAN, Okla. – A world-renowned illusionist from Oklahoma is moving on to the live shows on NBC’s hit show ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Rob Lake, an illusionist from Norman, first appeared on the NBC show to perform magic in June.

Lake told the judges that he dropped out of college when he was 20-years-old in order to be a full-time illusionist.

It seems his disappearing act won over the judges and the audience.

Lake tells News 4 that he saw a magic show when he was just 10-years-old and immediately knew he wanted to be an illusionist.

He says he went to the Norman Public Library and read everything he could about magic.

The disappearing act that stunned the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ took Lake seven years to perfect.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He told News 4 that he was working on another new trick to wow the judges and the audience, and it seems he did just that.

Last month, Lake performed a trick where he magically disappeared, even though he was chained up.

Despite the amazing feat, Simon Cowell criticized Lake for being "too corny." However, Mel B said she loved the "cheesiness" of the act.

Lake will be heading to the live shows on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite act and then tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 29 for the live results.