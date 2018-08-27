Oklahoma in top 15 of hardest-working states, study says 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new study has put Oklahoma in the top 15 of the hardest-working states.

On Monday, WalletHub released its ‘2018’s Hardest-Working States in America.’

WalletHub says they compared the 50 states across 10 key metrics. The data set ranges from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

Top 15 hardest-working states in the United States

Alaska North Dakota Wyoming South Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire Texas Colorado Virginia Kansas Oklahoma Maryland Hawaii Iowa Vermont

How hard does Oklahoma work? (1=best, 25=average)