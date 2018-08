PIEDMONT, Okla. – The Piedmont Police Department is warning residents of a possible burglary suspect.

They say the suspect was driving a black Chrysler 300 and has been seen driving through several neighborhoods, mostly during daytime hours.

If you see a vehicle matching this description with the driver in the photos below, call Piedmont police.

They also urge everyone to lock your doors to your house and vehicles, as well as closing your garage door.