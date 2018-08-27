× Pioneer Woman sets fall dates for free tours of The Lodge

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, along with her husband, Ladd Drummond, are inviting visitors to The Lodge on Drummond Ranch for free tours throughout the rest of 2018.

The Lodge is their family guesthouse in northeast Oklahoma and is also the production location of her Food Network Show.

Tickets are required for Lodge tours. Visitors must go to The Mercantile, Ree’s restaurant in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on the day of the Lodge tour in order to receive the Lodge ticket/directions (1 ticket per group).

Tickets are free and are only good for that day’s date and not available in advance. There is no limit to the number of tickets available on tour dates.

Visitors are asked to keep family pets at home.

The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the open dates found below:

August

August 31

September

September 1

September 3 (Labor Day)

September 4

September 7

September 8

October

October 5

October 6

October 8

October 12 & 13

October 15

October 19 & 20

October 22

October 26 & 27

November

November 23 & 24

November 29

November 30

December

December 1

December 7 & 8

December 10-15

Click here for more information.