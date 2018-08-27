Pocola schools placed on lockdown as search for murder suspect continues

POCOLA, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community say they are searching for an alleged murder suspect who is armed with a machete.

Officials with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office tell KFSM that they are searching for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman, whose body was found near the J.L. Swink Municipal Park in Pocola.

Around 8:30 a.m., troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to the area after receiving a call about a “deceased woman.”

A short time later, investigators began searching for the suspect.

VIDEO: Authorities in Pocola looking for a murder suspect with a machete. Woman found dead in a park. Pocola schools on lockdown as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/oViSoryHBR — Rick Bagley (@5NEWS_ND) August 27, 2018

The alleged suspect is described as a white man, standing 6’0″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with green eyes and blondish-brown hair. He was last seen with no shirt, denim shorts and blood on his face, according to KFSM. He may also be carrying a machete.

Schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.