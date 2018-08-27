× Public comment open on regulation, implementation of medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY – As thousands of Oklahomans have applied for medical marijuana licenses, state leaders say citizens will have a new way to share their input on the regulation and implementation of the new law.

In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis in Oklahoma.

Since then, the case has been a roller coaster ride.

This weekend, more than 1,600 people and businesses applied for Oklahoma medical marijuana licenses on the first day that applications were made available.

Now, state officials are asking the public for their input on the regulation and implementation of medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

Last week, a legislative working group featured a public comment period. Nearly two dozen citizens signed-in to speak during the public comment period of the meeting.

“The public comment period was successful and beneficial for members of the committee. Since there is not enough time during meetings to accommodate everyone who wants to speak, we are setting up an e-mail address to accept public comment on the implementation of medical marijuana,” said Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “The goal of this working group is to solicit input from stakeholders on all sides of the issue and adding public commenting into the process will serve to make the committee’s recommendations more robust. At the end of the day, the Legislature is working to ensure the successful and safe implementation of State Question 788 in accordance with the will of the voters.”

“Lawmakers in the legislative working group are seeking a path forward to implement State Question 788 in a way that conforms to the desires of voters who passed the law,” said Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “To do that effectively, the working group needs as much input as possible from citizens – supporters, advocates, patients, health-care providers, public safety and law enforcement officers and even those who have concerns. I would encourage all Oklahomans who have an interest in this issue to use this opportunity to share input and have their voices heard.“

Comments can be sent to sq788@oksenate.gov. Messages will then be shared with members of the working group.