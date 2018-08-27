Purcell hospital’s fate rests in voters’ hands

PURCELL, Okla. – Oklahomans across the state will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in several key runoff races.

In addition to those races, Purcell residents will vote on whether or not to continue a penny sales tax in the area.

The tax was originally put in place several years ago to save Purcell Municipal Hospital.

Now, local officials say if residents vote it down, the hospital will be forced to close its doors.

There is widespread support for the measure, but not everyone is on board.

Purcell has a tax rate of 10% and some residents feel that’s too high.