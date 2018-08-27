Runoff campaigns get dirty coming down the stretch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Many races have taken to mudslinging as the primary runoffs draw near on Tuesday. Many of the Republican races for top positions have gotten especially nasty.

"That’s bull stitt. Bull stitt."

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Conett's camp fired the shot at the Tulsa businessman, pointing out his allegedly shady record. Kevin Stitt's camp fired back, saying Cornett hasn't supported Donald Trump.

"Mayor Cornett, the one thing he's not is a conservative."

Both Republican gubernatorial candidates kept their faces and voices out of the mudslinging spots - in person, choosing to focus on the issues.

"People are very much aware of what's occurred in Oklahoma City, and we need to take some of those concepts and take them statewide, like investing in yourself and doing what you said you are going to do," Cornett said.

"People are looking for an outsider. They're looking for a business leader. They're looking for a problem-solver to come in and solve the state’s problems," Stitt said.

Another hotly-contested race is the Republican runoff for attorney general.

"Tell corrupt insider Mike Hunter you have sold out our values long enough. You're fired."

The incumbent Hunter caught flack for his record in office. His camp fired back at Getner Drummond for his soft stance on violent crime.

"Drummond challenged the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s sex offender registry."

Polls are open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.