OKLAHOMA CITY – A home in southwest Oklahoma City sustained more than $40,000 in damages after it caught fire.

Fire crews responded to the home near SW 51st St. and S. Independence Ave.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames on the front and side of the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and confirmed there were no victims in the home.

The home sustained significant damage totaling $45,000.

There were no reports of any injuries.