St. Louis mother paralyzed by stray bullet during 2017 police-involved shooting dies

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — A 25-year-old mother who was paralyzed by a stray bullet during a police ambush in 2017 died Saturday.

Tamara Collier, a mother of two, was removed from machines at her assisted living facility Saturday afternoon.

Collier was paralyzed from the neck down after being struck by a stray bullet in a police-involved shooting on 9th Street near New Haven Court on September 1, 2017.

Collier was with her 1-year-old doing laundry inside the house when she heard gunshots. Her 5-year-old child was at school.

In an interview with News 4, Collier said she moved her child out of danger before she was struck by stray bullets.

Police said the gunshots were from an ambush 24-year-old Devonte Morgan set up against a few St. Louis Metro PD officers. The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued warrants for three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

After suffering her injuries, Collier became a patient at Kindred Hospital where she had to receive constant care due to her paralysis.

“I forgive. I’m not mad at anybody. But somebody has to be held accountable because right now, this is my life,” Collier said at the time of the interview.