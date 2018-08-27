Suspect, trooper identified in Woodward shooting

WOODWARD, Okla. – Officials have identified the suspect and trooper involved in a shooting over the weekend.

The Department of Public Safety says during the early morning hours on Sunday, a trooper, now identified as Austin Ellis, was on routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop for a potential seat belt violation near 34th and Oklahoma in Woodward.

Officials say the driver, Arturo Ramirez, led the trooper on a short chase and then entered the parking lot of Days Inn on Highway 183.

After stopping at the hotel, Ramirez “engaged the trooper in gunfire and the trooper responded.”

Ramirez fled the scene, but Ellis followed him.

Several hours later, Ramirez was taken into custody. It was discovered that he had been shot in the hand, and he was taken to the hospital to be treated.

OHP says the trooper was hit, but his vest stopped the bullet. He was flown to the hospital and he may have suffered a broken rib.

Authorities have not released any other details.