Tecumseh police sergeant arrested after allegedly choking son at Shawnee restaurant

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Tecumseh police sergeant was arrested after allegedly choking his son following a heated argument at a Shawnee restaurant.

It happened Friday night at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Shawnee.

Sgt. Jesse McCord, of the Tecumseh Police Department, was there with family and friends.

According to the police report, the “subject turned to marijuana” and that’s when things got heated.

According to the report, Sgt. McCord’s son, Taylor, told him he should leave because there were children present.

Sgt. McCord replied with, “I came with you and you can’t make me get up.”

Sgt. McCord later said to his son, “You’re f*** dead to me you worthless piece of s***.”

According to police, Sgt. McCord ended up choking his son.

Sgt. McCord was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail on a charge of assault and battery strangulation.

His bond has not been set.

Sgt. McCord is a veteran of the Tecumseh Police Department and was officer of the year in 2017.

Officials with the Tecumseh Police Department said he has been put on administrative leave.