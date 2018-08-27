Teen taken to hospital in critical condition following crash near El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. – A teen was taken to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle near El Reno over the weekend.

It happened Sunday around 2:25 p.m. on I-40 near El Reno in Canadian County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 18-year-old was driving westbound on I-40 when he departed the roadway to the left. When he tried to overcorrect, he “crossed all lanes of travel, departing the roadway to the right and striking a tree.”

He was taken to hospital in “serious, but critical condition.”

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to improper lane use.