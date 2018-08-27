× Thousands apply for Oklahoma medical marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 1,600 people and businesses applied for Oklahoma medical marijuana licenses on the first day that applications were made available.

The online application system went live at 10 a.m. Saturday for all potential medical marijuana patients, businesses and caregivers.

Oklahoma State Department of Health spokesman Tony Sellars said that by Saturday evening, the agency had received 1,054 patient, 634 business and three caregiver applications.

Sellars also said the state collected $1.5 million in application fees on Saturday.

Officials awarded 23 licenses to patients Saturday to test the approval process and will resume approving applications Monday.

In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis in Oklahoma.