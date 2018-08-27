Two people arrested after allegedly making threat to Porter Consolidated Schools

PORTER, Okla. – Two people were arrested after a threat was made to Porter Consolidated Schools.

On August 24, Wagoner County deputies met with the superintendent of the school district.

The superintendent said he believed a retaliatory plot was being considered against another student. The student was allegedly upset with the victim because he had been caught smoking cigarettes by school staff after someone alerted them.

A concerned student went to the superintendent who said the suspect and his friend were possibly planning to commit an act of violence at the school.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects posted a message on Instagram that discussed weapons and and said “don’t think this is a threat it’s a warning.”

Deputies were able to identify both of the suspects; a juvenile and Dillan M. Lamb.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.