Two taken to hospital following standoff in Oklahoma city park

CACHE, Okla. – Two people were taken to an Oklahoma hospital following a late night standoff in Cache.

According to KSWO, Cache police officers and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office were called to a domestic situation around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

When authorities arrived at the Cache City Park, they learned a man was barricaded in the bathroom at the park and said he wasn’t coming out alive.

Following a standoff, officers were able to get the man out of the bathroom by using tear gas.

The man and a female were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.