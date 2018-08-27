Video captures moment suspect opens fire on Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper

WOODWARD, Okla. – Officials say a trooper is recovering from a broken rib after his vest stopped a bullet from a chase suspect.

The Department of Public Safety says during the early morning hours on Sunday, OHP Trooper Austin Ellis was on routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop for a potential seat belt violation near 34th and Oklahoma in Woodward.

Officials say the driver, Arturo Ramirez, led the trooper on a short chase and then entered the parking lot of Days Inn on Highway 183.

After stopping at the hotel, Ramirez “engaged the trooper in gunfire and the trooper responded.”

Warning this video may be upsetting to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video captured by Jared Kemp shows Ramirez sitting inside his vehicle before he suddenly pulls out a gun and starts shooting at Trooper Ellis.

Ellis jumped behind the back of his patrol car as he returned fire.

Ramirez fled the scene, and Ellis followed him.

Several hours later, Ramirez was taken into custody. It was discovered that he had been shot in the hand, and he was taken to the hospital to be treated.

OHP officials say the trooper was hit, but his vest stopped the bullet. He was flown to the hospital and he may have suffered a broken rib.

Authorities have not released any other details.