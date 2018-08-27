× Woman taken to hospital after being shot in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say a man and woman were traveling on the highway when someone opened fire on their vehicle.

The man and woman ended up driving to SW 30th and Villa.

While police are still investigating what led up to the incident, it is believed road rage may have played a factor.

The woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Police say she is going to be OK.

Authorities do not have a suspect description at this time.