$160K in damages reported after fire destroys Guthrie home, vehicle

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Massive flames destroyed a home overnight, and fire crews were on scene for several hours battling the blaze.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at a the near Division and Industrial.

"Our police department arrived shortly before our fire unit to find a house that was fully engulfed involved with heavy fire," said Chief Eric Harlow with the Guthrie Fire Department.

Fire officials said the large flames were pouring from the attic of the home when they arrived on scene. The flames also spread to a vehicle parked in the driveway.

"We've got mutual aid that came in from both Oak Cliff and Sooner fire departments to help us knock it down," Harlow said.

Harlow said the water pressure on the hydrants in the area is poor so the neighboring departments took in tankers to help crews get the blaze under control.

"The wind will always hinder you a little bit when it's blowing as hard as it is this morning. The water pressure kind of slowed our attack down just a bit until we got some additional resources here," Harlow said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

"Just the homeowner was inside. He was able to make it out safely with no injuries," Harlow said.

The home is being called a total loss. The damages are estimated at $160,000.

According to the Guthrie News Page, a faulty electrical outlet in the garage may have caused the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.