Ardmore police hoping to solve woman’s 2014 murder with new detectives on the case

ARDMORE, Okla. – Ardmore police have put new detectives on the unsolved murder of a woman who was shot four years ago.

On June 30, 2014, a driver found 59-year-old Ella Loftis shot to death on her front porch.

Since then, there have been no arrests made in the case.

Now, Ardmore police say they are putting new detectives on the case in hopes a fresh look will help solve the crime.

Police say it’s the only unsolved case in the city in the last 10 years.

According to KXII, police responded to the area near Loftis’ home a couple of hours before she was murdered, but did not find anything.

Detectives say her murder could be connected to another murder – Volonta Anderson, who was shot and killed outside of a bar about 24 hours earlier before Loftis was killed.

“There are people that know about this, there are people who know who did this,”said detective Landon Gary. “You don’t forget this kind of thing.”

They say both Loftis’ and Anderson’s death could be related to gang activity.

“We think the one could’ve contributed to the other,” said detective Matt Miller. “The reason being some of the members involved we are fairly certain, and some of them we have confirmed, are gang members.”

If you have any information, call the Ardmore Police Department.