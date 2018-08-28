× Are immunizations required in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY – In Oklahoma, immunizations are required for school and for daycare. But, parents do have a choice when it comes to how and when and if their children get vaccinated.

News 4 found a growing number of parents are choosing to skip the shots.

Edmond mother-of-four Brandi Willimon never intended to become a vaccine skeptic. She always thought she would immunize her children.

In fact, Willimon’s oldest son received the full schedule of vaccines – right on time.

“My (oldest son) was vaccinated right on schedule,” she said. “Everything seemed fine.”

But, Willimon’s second son started showing signs of epilepsy right after his first round, at 2 weeks old.

“By 2 years old, I said, I can’t do this anymore. They seem to be coinciding with the vaccine dates. Something is going on. And, so, I took him to a neurologist, and he said you need to stop vaccinating, he clearly can’t handle something that’s going on and a lot of kids can’t, so don’t be afraid,” she said.

Willimon stopped the shots in 2004.

Her youngest children have never been vaccinated.

“It just doesn’t feel right to me. I’m not going to set my kid on fire to protect yours. That’s the way I look at it,” she said.

News’s Ali Meyer went to the Oklahoma State Health Department to find out how many Oklahoma families are choosing a similar path.

