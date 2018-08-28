Attorney General GOP runoff: incumbent Mike Hunter wins by small margin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Attorney General Mike Hunter has won the GOP attorney general runoff against Gentner Drummond by a mere 300 votes.

Drummond will not concede the race until the final numbers are confirmed.

Both Hunter and Drummond used mudslinging during their hotly-contested race.

"Tell corrupt insider Mike Hunter you have sold out our values long enough. You're fired."

The incumbent Hunter caught flack for his record in office. His camp fired back at Gentner Drummond for his soft stance on violent crime.

"Drummond challenged the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s sex offender registry."

Hunter and Drummond came onto Flash Point to talk about their viewpoints.